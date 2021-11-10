Kuching cops bust online gambling call centre, two arrested

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Kuching district police have raided a two-storey house at Jalan Stampin Tengah here that was allegedly turned into an illegal online gambling call centre at around 5pm yesterday.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said during the raid, two female Indonesian suspects aged 19 and 25 years-old who worked as the operators of the centre were arrested.

“Early investigations showed that the call centre has received about RM90,000 in transactions for online gambling activities,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

He added that police are now tracking down the owner of the premises.

Ashmon said both suspects received a basic monthly salary of RM1,500 and a bonus based on profits that was received by the syndicate.

“These operators were the ones who promoted the illegal gambling websites by calling their customers and using phone applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Skype and Facebook,” he added.

Seized during the raid were two set of computers and various devices for Internet connection.

Both suspects are currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.