Kuching man claims trial to stabbing ex-wife with a knife

KUCHING (Nov 10): A 35-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his ex-wife by allegedly stabbing her with a knife last month.

Aloysius Sinclair Eden pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which was read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman also ordered Aloysius be referred to a psychiatrist at Kota Sentosa Hospital for a month-long observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly stabbed his ex-wife with a knife around 8.30pm on Oct 21 in a car park behind a church in Jalan Batu Kawa.

It was previously reported that they had met in the car park to discuss their problems.

As a result of the incident, his ex-wife reportedly suffered several wounds to her body, as well as head and neck.

The court then set Dec 10 for further mention of the case.

Aloysius, who was unrepresented by counsel, also pleaded not guilty in a Magistrates’ Court for failing to show his identity card to the authorities, which is an offence under Rule 25(1)(n) National Registration Regulation 1990.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali set Dec 8 for further mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff handled the first case, while prosecuting officer Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the second case.