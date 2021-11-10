Labourer who injured cop in attempt to exit EMCO area jailed 6 months

KUCHING (Nov 10): A 21-year-old labourer who crashed his motorcycle into a policeman in an attempt to escape an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area in July this year was sentenced yesterday to six months in jail.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence on Sazeli Rohana after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 353 of the Penal Code, and ordered the sentence to run from the date of his arrest.

Sazeli was charged with using criminal force on Corporal Mohammad Noor, by crashing into him using a motorcycle while the victim was carrying out his duties.

The offence was committed near Surau Darussalam at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here at 9.30am on July 26, 2021.

According to the case facts, the policeman together with a Covid-19 monitoring team and four People’s Volunteer Corps members were on patrol at Kampung Tabuan Melayu which had been placed under EMCO.

They spotted the accused on a motorcycle riding towards them in an attempt to exit the area, and ordered him to stop him.

However, the accused sped towards them and knocked into the victim who sustained a fractured left wrist.

A previous news report quoted Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah as confirming the 21-year-old had also tested positive for drugs following his arrest that day.

Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.