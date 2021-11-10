Lawyer Hii PSB’s pick for Meradong seat

SIBU (Nov 10): Lawyer Chris Hii Ru Yee, 47, will be Parti Bersatu Sarawak’s (PSB) candidate for Meradong in the upcoming state election.

Party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, in making the announcement in Meradong this morning, hoped the people would render their strongest support to Hii.

“It is a heavy responsibility for Chris to shoulder and hopefully, the people of Meradong will view it as a great chance to bring about changes in Meradong by giving him their strongest support,” he added.

Hii has been in politics since the late 1990s. He is also a former councillor of Meradong District Council, and has been actively involved in various social activities in the district.

Hii, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to PSB for nominating him as the candidate for Meradong.

“I will try my best to win the seat and return the favor to PSB for having the trust and confidence in me,” he added.

PSB is a Sarawak-based multiracial party with no affiliation to any political parties.

“PSB has always been working for equality, justice, fair play and progress for all races, religions and culture,” Wong said.

He added that PSB’s mission was to improve the people’s livelihood and uplift their living standards.

He said the party understood the people’s difficulties and if it were to form the next government it would bring many positive changes in order to bring more progress to Sarawak.

Wong said he had visited many rural areas and found that the government was actually focusing on bringing development to urban areas.

“We want to make sure that Sarawakians are adequately provided with water and electricity supplies, roads and internet coverage, among others.”