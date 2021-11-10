Local authorities in Kuching, Kota Samarahan snub DBKL’s liquor sale ban

KUCHING (Nov 10): The local authorities in Kuching and Kota Samarahan have decided not to ban the sale of liquors at convenience stores, sundry shops and Chinese medical halls in their respective jurisdictions, as what is currently enforced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

According to Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, it is not the time to enforce such restriction as the state’s economy has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding on, he said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had discussed this matter with Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, following numerous phone calls received by concerned operators.

“Sarawak is a multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-religious state and we respect one another; we respect every race in Sarawak.

“That is why we have come to this decision, with Dr Sim having agreed to this; we have decided not to follow this ruling and that MBKS will continue to renew their permits (for selling liquors),” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Commenting about the ban enforced on Chinese medical halls, Wee said the medicines sold there such as the medicinal wines, despite containing alcohol, had always been used solely for medicinal purposes and ‘not for recreational drinking’.

“We (MBKS) do not charge anything on the medicines sold in Chinese medical halls or even issue licence or permit for them to sell these items.

“As long as the medicines and other products are approved by the Ministry of Health (MoH), we allow the operators of Chinese medical halls to sell their items,” he added.

In his remarks, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos described the ruling as ‘Peninsular Malaysian politics’.

“I do not know what is wrong with Kuala Lumpur and the Malayans – they keep on telling us to not drink or eat this or that; do not use this word or that.

“They are becoming very restrictive and at times, (it is) so irritating.

“(The ban on sales of liquors is) just not good for Sarawak, a state that is religiously and racially happy and harmonious,” said Minos.

Expressing similar sentiments, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang opined that there was no reason for MPP to adopt such ruling.

“Drinking is part of the culture of some races in Sarawak. Besides, liquor is also used in cooking.

“We do not need this kind of nonsense – MPP will not entertain such ruling,” he pointed out.

The ban on selling liquor at convenience stores, sundry shops and Chinese medical halls enforced by DBKL took effect Nov 1 this year.

However, these premises could sell beer, but only from 7am to 9pm.

The guidelines on liquor sale restrictions, which was announced in November last year, was supposed to take effect on Oct 1 this year, but it was temporarily suspended to facilitate a study conducted by DBKL.