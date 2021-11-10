Lutong man fined RM2,500 for threatening to kill mum

MIRI (Nov 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,500 in default three months in prison for threatening to kill his mother.

Dickgeles Juti, 22, of Kampung Sealine, Lutong here failed to pay the fine.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Dickgeles committed criminal intimidation by threatening to kill his 45-year-old mother around 4.30pm on Nov 5, 2021 by the roadside in Senadin.

In mitigation, Dickgeles, who was not represented by counsel, appealed for a lenient sentence and promised not to repeat the same offence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case before Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie.