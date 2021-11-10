Malaysia expands investments in Indonesia with signing of MOUs, agreements worth USD3.1 bln

JAKARTA (Nov 10): Malaysia has continued to expand its investments in Indonesia via the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MoU) and agreements that will be sealed by the private sectors of both countries worth USD3.1 billion today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The premier said Malaysia’s total investments in Indonesia amounted to USD12.53 billion while Indonesian investments in Malaysia were worth USD1.16 billion in the second quarter of this year.

“I believe Malaysian investments in Indonesia are big,” he told reporters in a media conference with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo at Istana Bogor in conjunction with his inaugural three-day official visit to the country which started on Tuesday.

Ismail Sabri also called for the involvement of Malaysian companies in the development of Kalimantan, which shares a border with Sabah and Sarawak.

Indonesia is building its new capital in eastern Kalimantan.

The country is an important trade and strategic partner for Malaysia, with the total trade between them worth USD15.67 billion in 2020, according to the prime minister. – Bernama