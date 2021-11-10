Malaysia registers 78 new Covid-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Malaysia saw 78 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 29,427 since the pandemic began last year

According to the Health Ministry’s data, this included 19 people who were brought-in-dead.

The total number who died of the coronavirus before reaching hospital as of today is 5,951 people.

Kedah recorded the highest number of new deaths with 19 followed by Sarawak (13), Selangor (12), Kelantan and Sabah (eight), Perak (seven), Johor (five), Melaka and Terengganu (two), Kuala Lumpur, and Negeri Sembilan (one).

Perlis, Penang, Pahang, Labuan, and Putrajaya reported zero deaths.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.2 per cent of the 2.51 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor and Labuan still maintained the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 14 each; followed by Kuala Lumpur at 13; Negri Sembilan (11); Johor, Kedah, Penang, and Melaka (nine); Sabah, Kelantan, and Perlis (five); Perak, Sarawak, Pahang, and Terengganu at four deaths respectively; while Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at one death per 10,000 people.

In terms of age, 54.9 per cent of the deaths involved those above 60, while 44.7 per cent were between the ages of 18 and 59.

A miniscule percentage of 0.1 per cent of the deaths recorded comprised those aged from 12 to 17 and 0.2 per cent of deaths involved those aged 11 and below.

New infections

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 1,080.

Overall, Klang Valley reported 1,541 new infections with 413 reported in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Kelantan at 792, followed by 545 new infections in Sabah.

In the other states, 416 cases were recorded in Sarawak, 412 in Kedah, 385 in Johor, 258 in Pahang, 246 in Terengganu, 245 in Penang, 200 in Melaka, 161 in Perak, 160 in Negri Sembilan, 48 in Putrajaya, and 35 in Perlis.

Labuan had the fewest number of cases at seven.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 61,803.

From that figure, a total of 77.8 per cent or 48,058 people are currently quarantined at home, 7,703 or 12.5 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounts for 5,500 or 8.9 per cent of patients.

Of these, 542 (0.8 per cent) are in intensive care units. From these, 268 patients require ventilators. — Malay Mail