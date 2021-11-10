Melaka PH accept court’s decision in dismissing it’s bid to stop Melaka state election

MELAKA (Nov 10): Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) abides by the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court in dismissing an application by its chairman, Adly Zahari, to stop the Melaka state election which has been fixed on Nov 20.

In a statement here today, Adly said PH Melaka accepted the decision and thanked the lawyers for their efforts to challenge the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4.

“As such, the last resort for the people of Melaka is through the state election will be held on Nov 20, 2021. I appeal to all the Melaka people to go to the polls to ensure democracy and their rights in determining the state’s leadership, ” he said.

Adly, who is also the former Chief Minister of Melaka, had filed an application last Oct 22 to obtain leave from the High Court to stop the Melaka state election.

In the application, Adly, who is a former Bukit Katil State Assemblyman, also sought for a declaration that the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Assembly last Oct 4 was null and void.

The Election Commission set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election and early voting is on Nov 16.

The election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assembly members withdrew support for the leadership of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. – Bernama