Muhyiddin proposes establishment of Covid-19 aid coordination mechanism

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has proposed that a Covid-19 aid coordination mechanism be established to ensure a more efficient, orderly and systematic distribution of aid to those in need.

This, according to the former prime minister, is necessary as several parties have come forward to provide assistance throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“Malaysians are known to be generous, and Covid-19 had highlighted this characteristic in us as several parties, apart from zakat centres, baitulmal, government-linked companies, the private sector and non-governmental organisations had stepped forward to offer assistance,” he said when debating the Supply Bill. 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Elaborating, the Pagoh Member of Parliament proposed an end-to-end aid management system as one of the mechanisms that can be considered, whereby recipients could receive aid directly into their respective accounts, in times of need.

“The aid can be channeled directly and immediately into the recipient’s account in the event of a calamity, such as loss of income and employment or when one has fallen under the poor or hardcore poor category,” he said.

In addition, Muhyiddin also suggested that an exit policy be created under the mechanism to enable recipients to be assisted for a certain period until they are able to stand on their own two feet.

In another development, Muhyiddin recommended that the government focus on attracting new high-tech and green-tech foreign investments in an effort to boost the country’s economy following Covid-19.

“As such, the International Trade and Industry Ministry and other relevant ministries will have to intensify investment missions abroad as well as increase regional and global trade cooperation,” he said. – Bernama