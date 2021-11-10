No objection to UiTM students as candidate in Melaka polls

SHAH ALAM (Nov 10): Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has no objection against any of its students standing as election candidates as it is not against the act of the university.

UiTM vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Roziah Mohd Janor said the university made a check and found UiTM Act 173 allowed its students to join politics or become a political party candidate.

“It is the same with the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) 1971 in which it was amended and improved since two years ago… so we adhere to it,’ she told reporters here today.

She was commenting on the involvement of a UiTM student, Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir who is the youngest candidate in the Melaka election contesting in the Sungai Rambai state constituency.

Dr Roziah said Farzana Hayani is the first student from the university to be involved as a candidate in the country’s election.

The 21-year-old Melaka Keadilan Srikandi chief is the youngest woman candidate to be fielded by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Farzana Hayani, a Shah Alam Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Bachelor’s degree undergraduate, also holds a Diploma in Communication and Media Studies from the same university. – Bernama