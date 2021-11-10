Pakistani’s sentence for alleged molest of minor quashed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 10): The High Court here yesterday quashed the conviction and 40 months’ jail sentence of a Pakistani man for allegedly molesting a minor five years ago.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad set aside the conviction and sentence of Asfandiyar Khan, 28, who appealed to have the lower court’s decision delivered on February 18, 2020 be set aside.

The appellant was sentenced to 40 months behind bars by the lower court here after five witnesses were called to testify against him since the trial commenced on November 26, 2018.

The charge against Asfandiyar was under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine or any two of the said punishments, upon conviction.

Asfandiyar, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, was caught for allegedly molesting the 14-year-old girl in Penampang on November 28, 2016.