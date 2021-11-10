PBB Women chief denies giving out dropped incumbent names

KUCHING (Nov 10): Women’s Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah refuted claims that she had revealed which incumbents would be dropped in the coming Sarawak state election at an event in Serian yesterday.

She said that she only knew of incumbents who would not be contesting due to health issues, and nothing else.

“There are male and female incumbents who have informed ahead of time that they will not be contesting due to health problems. This is what I said yesterday, I did not say anything else,” she said at a press conference at Wisma Wanita here today.

Fatimah stressed that it is up to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who has the prerogative, to decide on the candidates.

She was commenting on a Facebook page which quoted her revealing the name of an incumbent who would be dropped from the upcoming state election.

“The Chief Minister will announce the candidates list soon,” she added.

When asked on the PBB Women’s Wing preparation for the election, Fatimah, who is also Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister, said that they were making sure the voters recognise the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo as it would be the first time it would be used in the state election.

“This is not a new move as we have been going to the ground and introducing the GPS logo when it was launched. This is to ensure the voters, including elderly voters recognise the GPS logo,” she said.

When asked if the same election standard operating procedure (SOP) used in the Melaka election this month would be used for the Sarawak election, she said that it would be adapted to suit the situation here.

“Now we are at the last leg of the preparation for the state election. The SOP will be modified to suit the situation, taking into consideration the internet coverage, voters’ age and others, we need to find a suitable way to do it,” she said.