PBK candidate for Ba Kelalan calls for postal voting in rural seats

MIRI (Nov 10): Peter Asut, who has been nominated by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) to contest in Ba Kelalan in the coming state election, is calling on the Election Commission (EC) to allow postal voting for outstation voters.

In an interview with The Borneo Post yesterday, he said this was vital to allow every voter, especially for those voting in Lawas and Limbang to exercise their right.

“The majority of the voters in Ba Kelalan for instance are either working in other districts in the state or in the peninsula.

“With Brunei extending temporary suspension on cross-border activities (land, sea and transit), and limited flights available to Lawas, we want the EC to look into this matter so that every voter is given equal opportunity to exercise their right,” he said.

He also pointed out that postal voting for outstation voters would minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading in the community.

Peter also called for the EC to look into ways to improve telecommunication services in rural areas if politicians are not allowed to carry out in-person campaigns.

He lamented that for candidates contesting in rural seats, the only means to introduce themselves to the voters is to meet them in person.

“If we look at what is currently happening in the Melaka state election, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has set certain SOP such as no house-to-house campaigning as well as a ban on mass gatherings.

“Although the EC has not announced the SOP for the Sarawak state election yet, they might use the same SOP,” he said.

As far as Ba Kelalan is concerned, Peter said the internet connection there is not reliable, with many villages still without telecommunication services.

“We need this issue to be addressed promptly by the relevant agency so that the campaign, which is expected to happen without meeting voters face-to-face, can run smoothly and is fair to every candidate contesting,” he said.

Ba Kelalan is expected to be one of the ‘hot’ seats in the impending state election, with four parties having confirmed they would be contesting there.

Incumbent Baru Bian, who will be defending the seat for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), will likely face candidates from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Peter who has been nominated by PBK.

An independent candidate is also rumoured to be contesting in Ba Kelalan.