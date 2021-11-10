PM Ismail Sabri accorded grand welcome by Indonesian president Jokowi

JAKARTA (Nov 10): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is on a three-day visit to Indonesia on Wednesday met with the country’s president Joko Widodo, also popularly known as Jokowi, at Istana Bogor.

Ismail Sabri was given a red carpet welcoming ceremony and a guard of honour. He was greeted by Jokowi upon his arrival at the compound of the historic executive office and official residence of the president.

The national anthems of the two countries were played by the band and gun salute were fired.

Ismail Sabri then inspected the guard of honour mounted by the presidential security force, accompanied by Jokowi.

After that, Ismail Sabri was introduced to Jokowi’s cabinet ministers before both leaders adjourned for the veranda talk before their bilateral meetings.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation on a broad range of areas, including travel corridor arrangement, education, maritime, trade and investment as well as customs matters.

They are expected to hold a joint press conference following the talks to cement the strategic interest of one of the most important bilateral relationships in Southeast Asia.

Speaking in Sandakan, Sabah on Nov 5, Ismail Sabri hinted that he would discuss development at the Sabah-Kalimantan border with Jokowi, as Indonesia plans to relocate its capital to the island of Borneo in the first half of 2024.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the Indonesian capital on Tuesday to begin his inaugural visit to the neighboring country since sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister on August 21, 2021. – Bernama