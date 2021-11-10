Proposed CIQS in Telok Melano to spur tourism sector – Abd Karim

KUCHING (Nov 10): The proposed Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex in Telok Melano here bordering Kalimantan, Indonesia will spur the local economy of both countries, particularly the tourism sector.

Sarawam Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the proposed CIQS was highlighted in the federal Budget 2022.

He said the strategic location of Telok Melano in the district of Tanjung Dato has resulted in immense potential for the area to be developed as a tourism hub.

“We have witnessed the progress of Tanjung Datu that was once underdeveloped to its current thriving development.

“Previously, we had to take a boat ride to reach Telok Melano but rapid development had since taken place to transform the area,” he said when speaking at the Ziarah Belia @ Tanjung Datu programme and the presentation of international diploma certificate on sports and recreational at Sematan Palm Beach Resort today.

Abdul Karim expected that greater development would be channelled to Telok Melano and the arrival of tourists would be able to open up economic opportunities for the local community here.

Moreover, he also hoped the youth will take advantage of the opportunities with the development happening in the area.

“The residents here are quite blessed as there are many interesting places in Tanjung Datu. I believe the future is bright with the benefits and opportunities brought by the development,” he said.

During the programme, Abdul Karim presented the international diploma certificate on sports and recreational level four to 10 coaches and assistant coaches.

He also presented Covid-19-related assistance to 70 youths from 13 villages in the area.

Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu was also present.