Sabah FC, Melaka United to renew rivalries

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 10): Sabah FC and Melaka United will renew their rivalries when they face off in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Cup competition.

The first leg of the battle will take place at the Likas Stadium on November 14 before the teams meet again for the return leg at the Hang Jebat Stadium on November 18.

The Rhinos advanced into the two-legged knock-out stage after securing a runner-up finish in Group D while Melaka United went undefeated to top Group C.

For once in the current football season, Sabah FC will take on a team that they have superior head-to-head record, having drawn 1-1 and won 3-1 against Melaka United in the Super League.

However, head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee refused to be carried away by the past outcomes, stressing that the Rhinos must still improve if they were to go far in the prestigious tournament.

“It is another very challenging and tough assignment for the team,” said Kim Swee after guiding the Rhinos to a 1-0 win over PJ City FC in Likas on Tuesday that sent them through to the quarterfinals.

According to him, he will have to make assessment and evaluation on the players’ fitness as well as injuries before making further decision on their preparation for the first leg tie of the quarterfinals.

“First and foremost I want to look at the players’ fitness and injuries before deciding on the plan to tackle Melaka.

“To play four games in the space of between 12 to 14 days and now with two more matches in the quarterfinals, I certainly need to take the fitness factor into consideration,” he added.

Commenting on the win against PJ City FC, the former national coach attributed the all-important three points to the players’ determination on the pitch.

He said the players played to instructions and showed greater focus throughout the 90 minutes to protect the lead courtesy of a well-taken penalty kick by captain Risto Mitrevski in the 20th minute.

“It was not easy to protect the one-goal advantage we scored in the first half because we knew and expected PJ City to pile pressure on us in the second period.

“However, we were able to control the situation well. We did not switch tactical in the second half but like I’ve mentioned earlier, the players played to instructions.

“When Melaka United put us under pressure and went on the attacks in the second half, the players kept their focus which was very important…that gave us the much needed advantage defensively,” he said.

After Sabah took the lead from the spot given after a foul on Park Tae Su, the visiting side went all out and created enough chances to win the game.

Melaka United even found the back of the net through M Youwarasan but it was disallowed for offside.

The Rhinos, on the other hand, too had their fair share of chances to kill off the game but went begging.

And Kim Swee said this was one area the team must improve if they were to go beyond the quarterfinal stage.

“When we played in the quarterfinals, we must take and convert the chances created. It is very important especially when we play host in the first leg before because we travel for the return leg,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinal matches will see defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) taking on Kedah Darul Aman FC, Selangor FC against KL City FC and Sarawak United to tackle Terengganu FC.