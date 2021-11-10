Salesman fined RM1,000 for filing false police report to avoid paying MyKad replacement penalty

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday fined a salesman RM1,000 in default 10 days in prison for filing a false police report claiming he had been robbed.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the fine on Swenson Libu Samat, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

Swenson, from Sri Aman, lodged a police report at about 10.30am on Sept 25 this year at the Kuching District Police Headquarters, claiming two men on a motorcycle robbed him of his bag at the parking lot of King Centre.

However, an investigation found the claim to be false and that the accused had in fact lost his bag in the parking area of Plaza Merdeka shopping mall.

The bag was later found complete with its contents by the mall’s security guards.

The accused subsequently admitted to lodging a false police report to avoid paying a fine for having a replacement identity card made.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.