Sarawak all set for Sifma 2 on Nov 20 and 21 – Abd Karim

KUCHING (Nov 10): Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts 2 (Sifma 2) will be organised with virtual and physical performances on Nov 20 and 21 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building.

Speaking at a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building II in Petra Jaya yesterday, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the festival is organised by International Music House Kuching (IMH) and features a two-part live concert.

“Sifma aims to revive and highlight the dynamic field of music and arts on the world stage by bringing communities around the globe together including renowned dancers, conductors, choirs, singers, and artists from different parts of the world,” he said.

Among the performers from Sarawak is the Sarawak Chinese Ensemble led by Kenwy Music and Arts Academy director Kenwy Ho Khong Wee.

The ensemble performs the trapezoidal yangqin, a Chinese hammered dulcimer that produces a distinctive sound.

The Karya Terindah Performing Arts in Kuching, an art and cultural dance troupe consisting of dancers from Sarawak will also be performing.

Also in the line-up will be the Russell and Randell Dance Company in Kuching and appearances by top violinists from IMH, SONS (Simfoni Orkestra Negeri Sarawak) and other music centres in Kuching.

Part two will bring the rest of the world to Sarawak and will feature top performers of music and dance including the renowned Bolshoi Ballet dancers from Russia, award winning conductor of the Suc Song Moi Ensemble, Quang Vinh Dong, singers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Visayan cultural troupe from the Philippines.

Performances from artists and dancers from outside of Sarawak will be pre-recorded.

Abdul Karim said his ministry welcomed the event to help revive the state’s tourism, arts and culture industry as many programmes were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Music and arts have the ability to connect people of all ages and walks of life, and researchers have found that music and arts is good for mental health and well-being, particularly during the pandemic,” he said.

Highlights of the festival will include a forum called ‘Let’s Talk’, featuring inspirational stories and advice from professionals and enthusiasts from the music and arts community.

‘Be A Host’ is another highlight which invite the audience to enjoy the festival’s live virtual showcase with friends and family via a watch party hosted virtually from anywhere in the world.

The virtual event on Nov 21 will be live-streamed at different locations not just within Sarawak but Malaysia and the rest of the world via its venue partners and vendors.

The two-day hybrid Sifma 2 event will be presented live at DUN and live-streamed via Facebook and YouTube (@sifmaofficial) on Nov 20 and 21 at 7.30pm, with a virtual show on the second day (Nov 21) from 5pm to 7pm.

Sifma 2 has received 10,000 registrations for the event so far and members of the public can sign up for the festival at http://www.sifma.com.my/register.php.