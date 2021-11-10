Sarawak to establish travel lane with Singapore

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak government is in the midst of establishing a travel lane between the state and Singapore, said state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We are still working on the travel lane between Sarawak and Singapore. We will make the announcement once we have secured or established the lane,” he told a press conference when announcing the Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts 2 (Sifma 2) yesterday.

Abdul Karim said his ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee is already engaged in setting up the travel lane and hopes it will come to fruition soon.

On Monday, it was announced that a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will be launched between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Nov 29 onwards.

Under the VTL programme, travellers will only be required to undergo Covid-19 tests instead of serving quarantine or stay-home notices upon arrival.