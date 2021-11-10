Sarawakian Indians want share of yearly federal funds for community, says DAP man

KUCHING (Nov 10): Indians in Sarawak should also have a share of the yearly federal allocation for the community, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stapok chairman Nethiyananthar Balalingam.

He said despite the highly touted ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept, the Indian community in the state has been left out.

He called for part of the RM145 million allocated to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) under the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) for 2022 to go to Indians in Sarawak.

“The population of the Indian community in Sarawak is estimated to be today 11,000 as of now. Kuching accounts for the highest number of Indians in Sarawak, with a population of approximately 7,500.

“I have been informed that a working paper on the Indian community in Sarawak was sent to the Mitra of JPNIN in November 2019. Despite this, we have yet to see anything done nor any assistance being rendered to the local Indian community,” he said in a statement today.

Nethiyananthar added he would hold further discussions with Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen to seek the DAP Sarawak chairman’s advice on the distribution of this federal fund via JPNIN for programmes geared towards the betterment of the Indian community in the state.