SSM: Moratorium deadline period to lodge statutory documents on Dec 1-31

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) announced that the 30-day moratorium deadline period for exemption of fees for late lodgement of statutory documents under the Companies Act 2016 and Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2012 (LLP 2012) is set from Dec 1-31, 2021.

SSM in a statement today said the lodgement of documents can me made through its services counters (via appointments), dropbox (without appointments), Malaysian Business Reporting System (MBRS), and the Malaysia Corporate Identity (MyCoID).

Customers are advised to lodge their documents earlier before the enforcement of the moratorium deadline to avoid congestion and difficulties if the lodgements are done at the last minute, it said.

According to SSM, the customers must lodge the latest and updated corporate documents and comply with laws under the Companies Act 2016 and LLP 2012 to ensure that the information kept at SSM are the latest information that can be accessed by the public and stakeholders.

SSM said customers who are late in lodging their statutory documents under the two Acts will be charged fees for late lodgement as well as compound, beginning Jan 1, 2022.

“Business matters at counters via walk-in are allowed only at SSM offices which are in Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), while only customers with appointments are allowed to be present in SSM offices in states under Phase 3 of the NRP.”

Customers must apply online via the SSM official portal at www.ssm.com.my to get appointment dates and call SSM contact centre at 03-77214000 or email to [email protected] for further information. – Bernama