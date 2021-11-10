Unifor presents RM3.84 mln to Catholic missionary schools in Kuching Division

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Chief Minister’s Department yesterday distributed a total of RM3.84 million to 30 Roman Catholic missionary schools in Kuching Division.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who presented the funds in the form of a mock cheque to Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, Most Revd Simon Poh at a ceremony here, said it was the first time such assistance has been received by missionary schools throughout Sarawak.

“This is a strong manifestation of the state government to enhance the prestige of missionary schools which have been a symbol of unity and the pillar of unity in the state.

“This is in line with the state government’s commitment in practising the policy of inclusivity of all races and religions in Sarawak,” he said in his speech.

Penguang said the state government has always given comprehensive emphasis to provide infrastructure and facilities at the best level, as well as improve the high ethical education system of missionary schools in the state.

This is why the Executive Committee of Missionary Government Aided Schools under the supervision of Unifor has been established to assist the management of missionary schools to manage, improve and upgrade the infrastructure needs of all missionary schools in Sarawak, he added.

“Apart from the Roman Catholic Christian denomination, the state government has also distributed aid funds to 23 Roman Catholic missionary schools in Sibu Division amounting to RM2.76 million, and seven Roman Catholic missionary schools in Miri Division amounting to RM840,000,” he disclosed.

In addition to the Roman Catholic Church in Sarawak, the Anglican Diocese of Kuching, which services Anglican Christian affairs in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam, received an allocation of RM6 million for 50 Anglican schools throughout Sarawak.

“As for the Methodist Christian denomination, the Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) received an allocation of RM960,000 for its eight schools while the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) received an allocation of RM600,000,” said Penguang.

Among those present at the ceremony were Unifor director Richard Lon, Sarawak Christian Schools Council chairman Douglas Telajan, and Archdiocesan Education Council chairman Thomas Hou Kok Sen.