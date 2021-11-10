Ustaz jailed 28 years for sexual assaults against students

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 10): An ustaz was jailed for a total of 28 years and ordered to be given four strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday for two counts of committing sexual assaults against his two students.

Judge Azreena Aziz imposed the sentences on the 46-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to both his charges under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017, punishable under Section 16 (1) of the same Act 2017.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping and for Section 16 (1) of the said Act, additional sentence will be imposed which is a jail term of up to five years and whipping of not less than two, upon conviction.

The accused admitted to sucking the boys’ private parts at a school quarters in Sipitang on April 18 and 28, 2018 respectively.

For each of the charges, the accused was jailed for 12 years and another additional two years plus two whippings each.

All the jail terms are to run consecutively.

The facts of the case stated that the accused had brought the victims to the said place and one of them was given cigarette and alcoholic drink before he committed the offence on him.

The accused had sucked the private parts of another victim until he ejaculated but the victim did not do anything because of fear for his safety.

The accused taught the two victims Pendidikan Islam and Pendidikan Jasmani.

The judge also ordered the accused to be placed under police supervision for two years.

On February 25, the accused was jailed for a total of 15 years and two strokes of the cane for committing a similar offence against another pupil.