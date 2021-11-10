Woman’s credit card charged over RM28,000 after answering ‘Shopee prize’ message on FB

SIBU (Nov 10): A woman in her 60s lodged a police report after over RM28,000 worth of transactions were charged to her credit card in a Facebook-related scam.

The victim told police she had received a message from a friend on Facebook on Nov 5, informing her to claim a lucky draw prize from Shopee worth about RM2,000.

Believing the offer to be genuine as the message was sent by her friend, the senior citizen followed all of the instructions given to her to claim the lucky draw, including providing her credit card details and verification code.

After waiting until 8pm and not hearing anything further on the prize, she sensed something was not right and contacted the friend who had purportedly sent the message to her on Facebook.

Upon being told that the friend did not send such a message to her, the shocked woman checked her banking details and discovered 10 transactions totalling RM28,245 had been charged to her credit card.

Accompanied by her friend, the woman made her way to the police station to report the matter for investigation.