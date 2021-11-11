11 longhouse headmen declare full support for Mawan if picked to defend Pakan

PAKAN (Nov 11): Incumbent Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has been assured of full support if he is re-nominated to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th state election.

The assurance was pledged by 11 longhouse headmen (Tuai Rumah) who attended a gathering at Rumah Empie Daeng near here yesterday.

Tuai Rumah Libau Matu from Buku area said that the incumbent assemblyman had been the key figure in transforming Pakan into what it is today.

“Most areas now enjoy electricity supply, water supply, good road connectivity and telecommunication system is getting better,” he said in his brief speech.

He emphasised that there was no point in gambling for change when the incumbent had been able to deliver what had been pledged by the GPS-led state government.

Tuai Rumah Midan Rimau from Berasok area concurred with Libau that Mawan deserved to get the full support of people in Pakan based on his excellent track record in delivering development projects.

“There had been numerous development projects implemented under Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) which Mawan had fairly distributed among the constituents,” he said.

The people of Pakan had every reason to support GPS and Mawan in particular, as he had done a great job for the constituents, he reiterated.

Other longhouse headmen who shared similar views were Tuai Rumah Mawar Bungan Kebing from Sekunang area, Tuai Rumah Barang (Sungai Empang), Tuai Rumah Kilat Bett (Manding), Tuai Rumah Kam Jugah (Nunggang), Tuai Rumah George Chunggut (Nansang); Tuai Rumah Panjing Mit (Pedanum), Tuai Rumah Jantan Aris and a representative from Melepong, Entaih area.

A former Jasa officer, Sylvester Embuas, who was invited to speak at the gathering also felt that Pakan still needed the service of Mawan to realise development projects being planned for the district.

He expressed confidence that GPS top leadership would endorse Mawan to defend the seat, given his key performance indicator (KPI) and strong support base especially from PBB Pakan branch which had more than 7,500 members.

Mawan was present at the function but left early to attend to urgent matters.

Pictures : srk-bp101121-aa-pakan-p1 : Tuai Rumah Empie (third left, front row), other longhouse headmen and Women Bureau of Rumah Empie declare their full support for Mawan.