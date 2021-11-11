Sibu angler who failed to return home from fishing trip found drowned

SIBU (Nov 11): A 60-year-old angler who was reported missing Monday after failing to return home from a fishing trip at Sungai Lebaan here, was found drowned yesterday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a fishing boat crew spotted the body of Ing Chung Kiew floating in Sungai Bintangor and immediately alerted police in Bintangor.

“Bomba received a call from police at 8.34am and dispatched a team to the location to recover the body,” it said in a statement.

It added the victim’s identity was confirmed through the MyKad found in his pocket.

The body was then handed over to police and later sent to Sarikei Hospital.

Based on the police report lodged by the victim’s wife, Ing left home on Sunday to fish at Sungai Lebaan but failed to return home.