Around 23,000 signed up for dBazzar super-app since trial run began, says founder

KUCHING (Nov 11): Around 23,000 users have signed up for the dBazzar super-app since it was put on a trial run ten months ago, said dBazzar founder and chief executive officer Kent Kho.

He said more than 2,700 merchants have also come on board dBazzar, which has an inclusive Merchant, Consumer and Affiliates (MCA) Ecosystem.

“dBazzar’s aim is to have lower merchant transaction fees, translating to cheaper prices for consumers.

“Through our Merchant Ecosystem, merchants can achieve total digital transformation with lesser cost, access to their database and essential digital marketing tools to build a pandemic-proof business,” said Kho at the launch of dBazzar which was officiated by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On the Consumer Ecosystem, he said this works on the principle of a sharing economy where users get compensated for promoting merchant products and services to their friends and family through social media.

“As for the Affiliate Ecosystem, our agents, who are our affiliates, are the ones who go out there to sign up merchants in their communities.

“By helping to transform their merchants, our affiliates get a small percentage of every transaction as their commission,” he said, adding that dBazzar currently has more than 500 affiliates helping to transform merchants in its communities.

Kho said dBazzar was launched with greater urban and rural logistics.

Built into the app is a Kampung-To-Kitchen emphasis, designed to help rural communities promote and bring their kampung products to cities, he said.

“We are building and teaming up with other logistics partners to develop our logistics and delivery capabilities, thus transferring goods and services quickly and accurately through the use of our mobile app.

“More importantly, we are planning to expand our logistic capabilities to reach out to the suburban or rural communities and help transport their produce to the marketplace in the city,” he said.

He said dBazzar’s business model is aligned with the vision of the Sarawak Government’s ambition.

“We want to play our complementary role to the Government’s effort in building up Sarawak’ digital economy. We want to uplift all via technology.

“With the Internet, physical distance is no longer a hindrance, and we want to go beyond Sarawak and go beyond Malaysia, ultimately, we want to be the pride of Sarawak,” said Kho, noting that dBazzar aims to export this business model to Peninsular Malaysia and the Asean region with SPay Global serving as their exclusive payment partner.

dBazzar, which is now available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, currently offers launch promotions such as free RM7 sign-up bonus for November.

Also present at the launch were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and Sarawak Information Systems (Sains) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.