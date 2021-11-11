Booster doses for 4,547 army personnel, Ministry of Defence civil servants, families

KUCHING (Nov 11): A total of 4,547 individuals comprising army personnel, Ministry of Defence civil servants and their families in Sarawak will be administered with Covid-19 vaccine booster dose by the army.

This was confirmed by First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa who said that phase 1 of the programme to administer the booster doses to this group of people would be implemented on a pilot basis starting yesterday.

“Various army camps in the state will be involved in this programme. Among the army camps involved are the Muara Tuang Camp in Kota Samarahan which involves 1,149 recipients, Pakit Camp in Sri Aman (299 recipients), Similajau Camp in Bintulu (266 recipients), Oya Camp in Sibu (2,078 recipients) and Sri Miri Camp (755 recipients),” he said yesterday.

He said that through the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme initiative, the provision of booster doses to frontliners, especially army personnel who work with health and security agencies, is very much needed, especially for members who serve at the Sarawak-West Kalimantan border.

Dzulkafli was at the Muara Tuang Camp yesterday to witness the programme being carried out there which was carried out via drive-through.

Joining Dzulkafli was Army Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Dato Mardzuki Muhammad.

According to Dzulkafli, the booster doses have been given out to target groups of the programme nationwide since Oct 13.

“A booster dose is a dose given to increase the level of immunity that may decrease within a certain period after receiving a complete dose and aims to ensure that the optimal period of protection is obtained by the recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.