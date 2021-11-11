Bukit Aman’s sexual crimes unit only allotted 1.63 pct of RM33m set aside for CID in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): The Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division (D11) was apportioned a mere 1.63 per cent of the RM33 million total funding allocation given to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2021, a parliamentary written reply has revealed.

In the reply to Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the allocation would translate to RM543,394 out of the total RM33,431,671 distributed to the unit for travelling claims, phone bill payments, rental and maintenance contract payments and other expenditure.

Yeoh had wanted the government to state in detail, the total amount of allocation and its percentage given to D11 compared to other divisions under the Bukit Aman’s CID.

D11 is one of the 15 branch divisions under the CID.

Under Budget 2022, the government announced RM13 million to beef up the police’s D11 unit, following renewed calls by civil societies and fellow lawmakers in recent months over the gradual rise in crimes against women and children.

However, in Hamzah’s reply, he noted that the ministry has instead proposed an allocation of RM17.8 million — an increase of some RM4.8 million previously announced — under Budget 2022 for the empowerment of the unit.

“In the effort to further improve delivery of service which includes taking into account the complexity of criminal cases involving sexual exploitation towards women and children through the use of the latest innovative technology, the ministry has proposed for the empowerment of D11 with an allocation of RM17.8 million that includes the creation of 148 new posts, acquisition of properties and vehicles as well as the preparation of publicity materials and exhibitions,” he said.

The D11 was created in 2007 to provide support and assistance to the victims and witnesses of criminal cases involving sexual and domestic abuse.

Officers in the division are tasked with assisting those involved with lodging police reports, conducting counselling sessions, crisis situation interventions at home or at hospitals, and assuming the role of a Victim Care Officer (VCO).

The division also conducts interviews with minors at the Child Interview Centre (CIC), while providing psychological support for victims placed at their Victim Care Centre (VCC).