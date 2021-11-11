Coach: Sarawak United cautiously optimistic over quarter final against Terengganu FC

SHAH ALAM (Nov 11): Sarawak United FC is cautiously optimistic about facing Terengganu FC in Malaysia Cup 2021 quarter finals.

Head Coach E Elavarasan said overall, Terengganu FC is a very good team and has strong squad depth.

“They have a backup team of about 40 over players to play but on our side, we have 24 players and if there are injuries we are going to have problems.

“Due respect to the team but in the Malaysia Cup anything can happen … however on paper, Terengganu FC is the better team,” he told reporters here last night after his squad played their final Group A match against Penang FC at the UiTM Stadium here.

Sarawak’s 2-1 loss however was insignificant as the team had already advanced to the next stage.

On whether facing Terengganu FC will be the most challenging task of his football career so far, Elavarasan said it was part and parcel of the game.

“Like what I said due respect to Terengganu FC, (but) it is how you perform on that day itself that makes a difference.

“Not to say that we’re confident, we respect the team (Terengganu FC) and of course it is not going to be easy, a tough game but this is football,” he said.

Elavarasan also praised and thanked Sarawak United FC fans, saying that they have been solidly backing the team throughout the season. — Bernama