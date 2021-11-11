Cops arrest duo in Samarahan for drug abuse, possession

KUCHING (Nov 11): Kota Samarahan district police arrested two male suspects last night after they tested positive for drugs.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the suspects were driving in a car when they were stopped by police at Taman Merdang Limau around 9.15pm.

“Both men were acting suspicious, which led the police patrol unit to flag down the suspect’s vehicle,” Sudirman said in a statement today.

During checks, police found three packets of drugs, believed to be syabu, weighing about 1.55 grammes, on the 37-year-old driver.

No drugs were found on the 23-year-old passenger or inside the car.

Both suspects are currently undergoing a three-day remand order to assist police with their investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.