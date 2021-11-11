Covid-19 cases rise in six Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Sabah recorded 579 new Covid-19 cases today, with six districts showing relatively high increase.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the six districts were Penampang with 39 cases, Tambunan 35, Tawau 19, Sipitang 16, Kota Belud 49 and Tenom 31.

Meanwhile, districts that recorded a significant decrease were Kota Kinabalu -31 cases, Beaufort -16 cases, Putatan -15 cases and Kuala Penyu -10 cases.

“Cases stemming from symptomatic screening which is synonymous with sporadic infection are high, and today 228 cases or 39.4 per cent.

“These cases are often associated with the failure of individuals to comply with established SOPs.

“The number of cases that occurred in the last 24 hours showed an increase compared to before. Daily data analysis showed that 358 cases or 61.8 per cent were registered in the last 24 hours.

“The rest (37.65 per cent) were cases registered between two to five days after the results were obtained, including three cases of late registration of more than five days,” Masidi said.

He added the number of patients in the serious category requiring hospital treatment remains low.

On Thursday, there is only one patient in Category 3, five patients in Category 4 and one patient in Category 5.

A total of 567 cases or 97.93 per cent of the total 579 cases were in Category 1 (76) and Category 2 (491).

The Sabah Health Department is still investigating five cases.