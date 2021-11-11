Covid-19: Kuching remains on top with 113 out of 409 new cases statewide

SIBU (Nov 11): Kuching remains the only district in Sarawak recording three-digit new Covid-19 cases at 113 out of a total of 409 cases statewide today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic.

SDMC said seven districts recorded two-digit cases with Miri at 76, Sibu (55), Bintulu (26), Lawas (22), Serian (20), Tanjung Manis (15) and Betong (12).

Districts recorded single-digit cases were Limbang and Lundu with nine each; Samarahan (8); Bau (7); Kapit, Song and Julau with five cases each; Mukah, Sarikei and Asajaya with three cases each; Kanowit, Subis and Tatau with two cases each, and one case each in Pusa, Simunjan, Belaga, Marudi, Selangau, Kabong and Bukit Mabong.

