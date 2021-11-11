Dewan Rakyat to focus on Malayan Tiger conservation efforts today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will focus on, among others, the efforts undertaken by the government to ensure that the iconic Malayan Tiger will not become extinct.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised during the question and answer session by Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) to the Energy and Natural Resources Minister during Ministers’ Question Time.

Also, Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister about the advantages of the new MyDaftar OKU initiative.

She will also ask whether the move can contribute to an increase in registrations of people with disabilities (PwD) in Malaysia.

During the oral session, Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) will ask the Human Resource Minister to state the government efforts to increase gig economy workers’ soft skills to ensure their careers and salaries would continue to improve.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its 11th day today, will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate of the bill at policy level will end today before the related minister’s question-and-answer session begins on Nov 15.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama