Eight requests approved for special assistance due to adverse side-effects of Covid vaccines – MOH

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): A total of eight applications for special financial assistance due to adverse side effects from Covid-19 vaccines involving RM132,500 have been approved, and are being processed, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry in a reply posted on the Parliament’s official website said that they were among 77 applications for the assistance received by the ministry as of Nov 5 last year.

Meanwhile, it said 62 applications were still under evaluation, with 61 under the Special Pharmacovigilance Committee for Covid-19 Vaccine Monitoring and another being re-evaluated by the Medical Technical Committee (JTP), while seven applications were rejected.

It said vaccine recipients who suffered serious side effects and required long-term hospital treatment due to Covid-19 vaccination would receive not more than RM50,000, while up to RM500,000 would be given in the event of death or permanent disability.

The MOH was replying to a query from Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru) on the number of applications as well as funds spent on special financial assistance given to those who had serious side effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the MOH, the actual amount of assistance given to individuals affected by Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) would be determined based on the recommendation by the JTP, and decided by the special steering committee set up for the purpose. – Bernama