Fire destroys 30 pct of Lawas secondary school lab

SIBU (Nov 11): An old laboratory at SMK Trusan in Lawas was 30 per cent destroyed in a fire today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, 10 firemen and a fire engine were deployed from the Lawas station to the school after they received a distress call around 4.45pm.

The operation commander reported that the laboratory, measuring 30 feet by 60 feet, was already 30 per cent destroyed when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control around 5.19pm.

There were no injuries reported, and the operation officially ended around 5.33pm, he said in a statement.