Four drink-drivers arrested at roadblock in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 11): Police here arrested four individuals for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at a roadblock along Jalan Simpang Tiga last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the four suspects, aged between 22 and 53, are being investigated under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“During the operation, a total of 115 vehicles and 173 individuals were checked,” Alexson said in a statement today.

Besides the arrests, police also issued 29 summonses to drivers for various traffic offences.

The roadblock, which started at 10pm and ended at 4am this morning, was manned by three officers and 13 personnel.

They were led by Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy chief DSP Mathew Manggie.