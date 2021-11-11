Goh and Kashley prevail as other tops seeds fall

KUCHING (Nov 11): Tournament favourite Goh Shun Khiat beat second seeded Pui Wee Young 21-10, 22-20 to win the Southern Zone Boys U19 singles final of the Sarawak Age Group Tournament at Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) Hall last Sunday.

The 19-year old from Pacific Badminton Management thus booked a slot in the Southern Zone team which will play in the Grand Finals at SBA Hall from Nov 25 to 28.

The losing semi-finalists were Felix Fong Jia Liang and Jeremy Juan Zheng Liang.

In the BU16 singles final, Chin Kang Neng beat Lewis Liew Tao Chai 21-14, 21-17 while the losing semi-finalists were Muhammad Iqbal Asyraaf Jemat and Abdul Shahrul Abdullah.

Joint 3/4 seed Alwyn Chua Kai Xu fought a spirited battle to beat another joint 3/4 seed Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim 30-29, 21-17 in the Boys U14 singles. The losing semifinalists were Li Zi Yang and top seed Leong Ming Kai.

The Girls U19 singles was won by top seed Kashley Kho beat third seed Audrey Vannesa Chee Wai Tai 21-7, 21-15 in the final while in joint third place were Nicole Hon Chai Xuan and Samantha Cordelia Chee.

Chin Huey Xing rebounded from one set down 18-21 to beat Brenda Lai Qian Tung 21-6, 21-15 in the Girls U16 Final.

Top seed Lee Zi Suen and Siti Nursuhaiza Suhaimi finished joint third.

As for the U14 Girls singles, Genevie Lim Tsin Yen emerged the champion after overcoming Nurin Izzah Qistina Norman 21-9, 21-13.

Losing semifinalists were top seed Sharon Vong Shan Shan and second seed April Lee Tong.

Meanwhile, in the Limbang-Lawas Zone tournament, Afiq Izzudin Yusof won the Boys U19 crown after upsetting top seed Mohd Ijal Jamal 21-16, 21-19 in the final.

The Boys U16 champion was Afiq Izzudin Yusof who beat top seed Mohd Ijal Jamal 21-16, 21-19 in the final. Afiq secured another title after he beat Agung Lasung 21-5, 21-10 in the Boys U19 Final.

Winners of the Girls U19, U16 and U14 were Siti Nurkhuzairah Ali, Aziemah Aleezah Ali and Dayang Rozinah Japar respectively.

The tournament that was held simultaneously in Kuching (Southern Zone), Sibu (Central Zone), Miri (Northern Zone) and Limbang-Lawas Zone attracted 255 players.

Winners from the respective zones will compete in the Grand Finals in Kuching which is the venue to select players to represent Sarawak in the National Junior Circuit in December.