Growing confidence in POIC Lahad Datu as logistics hub for east coast

LAHAD DATU (Nov 11): The sea ports here are being viewed as the future hub of cargo movements in and out of Sabah’s east coast thus enhancing economic prospects in Lahad Datu and East Coast.

One businesswoman here is putting her faith in this belief through the purchase of an industrial plot at the POIC Lahad Datu to base her 20-year-old logistics business.

“We believe that the good harbour, the comprehensive port infrastructure and plans to improve connectivity between Lahad Datu and other regions, for example in BIMP-EAGA, will attract all-round growth,” said Joey Yong, the founder-owner of Syarikat LFK Transport.

“We anticipate growing demand for logistics services into the hinterlands.”

Lahad Datu has two ports, one operated by POIC Lahad Datu and the other by Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd.

LFK Transport which has its beginning in Sandakan, signed a sale and purchase agreement with POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, the developer of POIC Lahad Datu, for a 1.0-acre plot as the headquarters of its business. It presently operates from a rented premises here.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by POIC Sabah Chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Datuk Fredian Gan.

Gan welcomed LFK Transport’s confidence, saying that it exemplified the growing confidence among local SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in the business prospects of Lahad Datu.

“We in POIC Lahad Datu are envisaging Lahad Datu as a future logistics hub of the region, and we have set aside land specially for the SMEs.

“On a bigger scale, the State government is looking to develop connectivity between Lahad Datu and the rest of the world by building an international airport and an international ferry terminal that will being global attention to the economic potential of BIMP-EAGA.”