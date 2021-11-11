JKR completes repairs to damaged road in Ulu Tinjar

MIRI (Nov 11): The Public Works Department (JKR) has completed repairs to a section of road in Ulu Tinjar, near here, which was badly damaged due to persistent rain in the past few weeks.

JKR Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam confirmed this when contacted today.

“We were informed of the damaged road by (Baram MP) YB Anyi (Ngau) and also locals.

“It took two days, from Nov 9-11, to complete by a JKR contractor using timber logs to replace the rotten timber nearby,” he said.

Chong added with the completion of the repair work, the road is now passable.

Earlier this week, a villager from Ulu Tinjar had reported there was a big hole in the middle of the log bridge, located just before Long Tabing, which was endangering road users.

The logging road connects nine villages in Ulu Tinjar with the outside world.

It is also used to transport oil palm fresh fruit bunches to factories located around Lapok bazaar.