Kojasa Mart returns to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 11): Kojasa Mart, known for its affordable prices of daily essentials, is returning to the Sabah retail scene to help consumers and entrepreneurs alike, thanks to Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB), the State Government’s strategic investment arm.

Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun officiated the opening of the first Kojasa Mart outlet at Suria Inanam commercial centre here on Thursday.

Kojasa Mart operated under the purview of Kojasa Holdings Berhad (Kojasa), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of QSB. It intends to open another outlet at Anjung Selera by year end to fulfil its mission in providing consumers with affordably priced daily essentials with the tagline ‘Beli Banyak, Bayar Sikit’.

With a more prominent presence around Sabah, Kojasa Mart also aims to become a supplier and wholesaler for small sundry businesses in Sabah’s suburban and rural areas.

Kojasa Mart has also made it its mission to help Sabahans by creating a platform for local entrepreneurs to market their products.

To power its operations, Kojasa Mart will be harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) at its outlets to monitor and update stock as well as keep track of what items are sellable.

And through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Kojasa Holdings Berhad and Epost Sabah last April, Kojasa Mart will be centralizing its operations without the need for middlemen in its business supply chain.

The Kojasa Mart outlet at Suria Inanam covers an area of 2,100 square feet and features 600 stock keeping units (SKUs).

Among the items to be sold at the outlet include 10-kilogramme rice packs under the Beras Kojasa brand.

Meanwhile, to support Kojasa Mart operation, Kojasa through its own delivery service provider, Kojax Sdn Bhd (Kojax) will be operating to cater the Kojasa Mart customers’ order delivery within 20-kilometre radius from the outlet.

Also present at the opening ceremony were QSB chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Salleh Said Keruak, Kojasa Holdings Berhad chairman Dato’ Baror @ Baharul Sawi, QSB director Datuk Dr Johnson Tee, executive director Hj Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin, Group chief executive officer Ahmad Rizal Dahli, QSB chief human capital officer Sh Abdullah Sh Along, directors of Kojasa Holdings Berhad Datuk Amelia Ajun and Shamsuddin Erang, Kojasa Trading Sdn Bhd chairman Haji Yahya Haji Ahamd, Kojasa Trading Sdn Bhd director John Marigil and Angkatan Hebat Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Haji Faez Ainstein Nordin.