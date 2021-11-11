Kuching MP’s office tops up grant to benefit St Thomas’ School

KUCHING (Nov 11): The office of Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii recently contributed an additional RM10,000 for the Old Thomian Association (OTA) for the benefit of students and staff of SK St Thomas and SMK St Thomas.

Yii’s office had on an earlier occasion contributed a grant of about RM50,000 to the schools through OTA.

The grant seeks to support their co-curricular activities, especially in view of the reopening of schools soon.

“Besides the teachers and principal of the school, I have the opportunity to meet and engage with members of the OTA as well.

“They have been organising all kinds of activities for the school and find ways to give back for all they had received in the school.

“We are looking forward to work with them as we identify ways we can work together to provide a conducive learning environment for the students,” said Yii in a statement.

The MP also had the opportunity to view the finished work of the stage and roof which his office had helped to contribute with more than RM50,000.

“Now they (SK St Thomas) have an ‘indoor area’ to have a proper assembly and not get wet when it is raining,” he revealed in his statement.

St Thomas is the oldest school in Sarawak, established in 1848 by missionaries led by priest-doctor Francis Thomas McDougall, who opened a day school for boys in an empty house.

The House School was set up when Rajah James Brooke asked the mission to adopt four Eurasian children.

From there, it has grown into a top school which has educated Sarawakians regardless of race, religion, or social background for many generations.