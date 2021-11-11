Malaysia and Indonesia can enhance collaboration in ESG sector – Tengku Zafrul

BANDUNG (Nov 11): Cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia anchored on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability agenda sector can be enhanced to build a more sustainable economy for both countries, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

This was identified by the minister following his meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati in Jakarta, today.

“Indeed, the discussion for over one hour was very meaningful.

“We discussed a lot of things, especially cooperation in the customs, shariah finance and ESG sectors,” he said in his latest Facebook post.

Tengku Zafrul expressed confidence that the Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral economy could be enhanced for mutual prosperity as a result of the close relationship between the Ministry of Finance of both countries.

“This is also very important in contributing to the progress of the ASEAN region,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul, who was in Jakarta, 150km from here, was accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s three-day official visit to Indonesia which ended this afternoon. – Bernama