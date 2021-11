KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 6,323 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour period, continuing an upward trend since Monday.

This makes it the second day in a row that daily cases have numbered more than 6,000. Yesterday, the ministry logged 6,243 cases.

Malaysia’s cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 2,528,821. – Malay Mail

