Man in Johor held over alleged trespass, rape of senior citizen at elderly centre

JOHOR BAHRU (Nov 11): Police arrested a scrap metal collector on suspicion of trespassing and raping an elderly woman at a centre for the elderly in Seri Alam at midnight on Wednesday.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, said the 45-year-old man was detained at about 8pm yesterday in Desa Cemerlang in Ulu Tiram near here, following a police report lodged by the owner of the centre at noon.

He said the man was also suspected of committing rape but it was still under investigation.

He added that one of the residents at the centre, who saw the man at the victim’s bed, alerted the caretaker about the incident.

“The owner was then informed of the incident by the caretaker that at 12.30am, a man gained entry into the centre through an unlocked window.

“A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage found a man trespassing and committing indecent acts against a sleeping senior citizen,” he said in a statement today.

Also seized were items from the man, namely red, blue and white T-shirts; a pair of unbranded dark blue trousers as well as slippers.

Mohd Sohaimi said the man’s urine test was negative, but the investigation found that the accused had one criminal record and three drug-related records.

The suspect was remanded for seven days from today until Nov 17 and the case was being investigated under Section 448 and Section 376 of the Penal Code, he said. – Bernama