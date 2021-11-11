Michael Tiang looking forward to winning back Pelawan for GPS

SIBU (Nov 11): Michael Tiang Ming Tee, who is the Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) potential candidate for Pelawan, is looking forward to wresting back the seat from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

According to the 48-year-old lawyer, the upcoming state election will be about which political party is experienced and capable enough to lead Sarawak in overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In these aspects, I always believe Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is the most experienced team to achieve the above goals and to lead Sarawak towards a developed and prosperous state in the future,” he said.

SUPP is a component of GPS along with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Tiang admitted the coming state election would be very challenging and unconventional as it will be held during the Covid-19 pandemic with very strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“As for Pelawan, we are ready with the election machinery and will go all out to snatch the seat back from DAP,” he said.

Tiang, a political secretary to the chief minister, added he expects at least a three-cornered fight in the hot seat.

“We do not dare to say that the multi-cornered fights will be an advantage to GPS but we must continue to work on the ground as we have been doing all this time, not only during the election campaign period,” he said.

Tiang joined SUPP in 2005 and has been SUPP Youth Central chairman since 2017 and SUPP Pelawan secretary since 2014.

He was a former Sibu Rural District Council councillor from 2009 until he was appointed a political secretary in 2016.

DAP incumbent David Wong has held the Pelawan seat for two terms since 2011.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) have also expressed interest to join the fray in the constituency.

PSB had earlier named general practitioner Dr Low Chong Nguang, 49, as its potential candidate for Pelawan, while Aspirasi had named businesswoman Janet Loh, 52, for the seat.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) could possibly also field a candidate for the seat although it has yet to make an official announcement.

In the 2016 election, PBK secretary Priscilla Lau contested the seat under the State Reform Party’s (STAR) ticket and polled 597 votes.

Wong won with 13,056 votes against direct Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Janet Lau’s 8,742 votes.