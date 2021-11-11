Miri Hospital running oral cancer awareness, screening activities till Nov 12

MIRI (Nov 11): In conjunction with Oral Cancer Awareness Week from Nov 8 to 12, Miri Hospital’s Oral Specialist Clinic is organising several oral cancer awareness and screening activities.

A press release from the hospital stated the activities are part of efforts to create awareness on oral cancer as well as risks that could lead to oral cancer.

“Most oral cancer cases are detected at a late stage which makes the selection of treatment difficult, and the level of treatment success will be low.

“Therefore, prompt detection and early treatment are particularly important for patients with oral cancer,” it said.

The main objective of Oral Cancer Awareness Week is to create awareness on pre-cancer lesions, oral cancer risk factors, early symptoms of oral cancer, treatment for oral cancer and oral cancer complications.

Oral screenings are being carried out throughout the programme week to help individuals detect early signs of oral cancer and immediately receive treatment for it.

In addition, the programme seeks to educate the local community on techniques to carry out oral self-inspection for early detection of the cancer.

Interesting activities are also being carried out throughout the week at the waiting area of the clinic as well as the main lobby of Miri Hospital.

Among them are video presentations on oral cancer as well as an exhibition booth and daily talks by officers from the Oral Specialist Clinic.