MoH: 70.1 pct Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU beds utilised as of yesterday

KUCHING (Nov 11): A total of 70.1 per cent of Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds were utilised yesterday – the second highest rate in the country, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

According to an MoH infographic posted on Facebook today, Klang Valley recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 71.4 per cent, while the national rate stood at 60.7 per cent.

In third place was Kelantan with 69.8 per cent ICU beds utilised, followed by Perak (69.7 per cent), Penang (65.5 per cent), Terengganu (63.2 per cent), and Melaka (62 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates that were lower than the national rate included Pahang (54.2 per cent), Sabah (53.1 per cent), Johor (51 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (44.5 per cent), Perlis (42.1 per cent), and Kedah (39 per cent)

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at just 25 per cent.