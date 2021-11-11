Pakatan welcomes proposal to campaign on official media channels

MELAKA (Nov 11): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the government’s willingness to consider giving space for candidates in the Melaka state election to appear on government radio and television channels to share their messages.

In this regard, Anwar suggested that a public debate among the Chief Minister candidates of PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) be held and aired on official government media.

“I am confident that this proposal provides the best platform to raise Malaysia’s name as a healthy and mature democracy,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

BN has named Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as its Chief Minister candidate while Adly Zahari is PH’s choice for the post should it capture the state. PN has yet to name its Chief Minister candidate.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was reported as saying that the government was looking into the matter as it understood the difficulty faced by all political parties especially new candidates to campaign under the new normal.

Early voting is on Nov 16 and polling is set for Nov 20 to elect representatives to the 28 seats in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly. – Bernama